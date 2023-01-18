Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] is 3.13% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE: CTRA] price surged by 0.96 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Coterra Energy Schedules Fourth-Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call for Thursday, February 23, 2023.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Coterra Energy Inc. (“Coterra” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CTRA) today announced it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 23, 2023, at 9:00 AM CT (10:00 AM ET) to discuss fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The Company plans to announce fourth-quarter 2022 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

Conference Call InformationDate: Thursday, February 23, 2023Time: 10:00 AM ET / 9:00 AM CTDial-in (for callers in the U.S. and Canada): (888) 550-5424Int’l dial-in: (646) 960-0819Conference ID: 3813676.

A sum of 5841878 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.91M shares. Coterra Energy Inc. shares reached a high of $25.645 and dropped to a low of $25.09 until finishing in the latest session at $25.34.

The one-year CTRA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.02. The average equity rating for CTRA stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTRA shares is $33.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Coterra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2023, representing the official price target for Coterra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on CTRA stock. On December 07, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CTRA shares from 27 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coterra Energy Inc. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTRA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

CTRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, CTRA shares gained by 2.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.91 for Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.06, while it was recorded at 25.12 for the last single week of trading, and 28.62 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coterra Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.58 and a Gross Margin at +56.05. Coterra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.32.

Coterra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CTRA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Coterra Energy Inc. go to 7.62%.

Coterra Energy Inc. [CTRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,042 million, or 97.40% of CTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 89,892,197, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 79,900,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in CTRA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.68 billion in CTRA stock with ownership of nearly 4.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coterra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Coterra Energy Inc. [NYSE:CTRA] by around 59,773,505 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 52,978,311 shares, while 119 investors held positions by with 638,700,571 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 751,452,387 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTRA stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,303,113 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 9,925,298 shares during the same period.