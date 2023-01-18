Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell -0.71% so far this year. What now?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] price surged by 0.49 percent to reach at $0.38. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts 2022 Fourth Quarter & Year-end Earnings Conference Call January 27, 2023 – 8:30 a.m. ET.

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) will provide a live webcast of its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end earnings conference call on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, Chief Financial Officer, Stan Sutula, and Chief Investor Relations Officer and SVP, M&A, John Faucher. At approximately 7:00 a.m. ET, the Company will post its prepared materials (in PDF format) regarding its 2022 fourth quarter and year-end results to the Investor Center section of its website at https://investor.colgatepalmolive.com/events-and-presentations.

Investors may access the live audio webcast on Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate’s website.

A sum of 5614877 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.86M shares. Colgate-Palmolive Company shares reached a high of $78.965 and dropped to a low of $78.08 until finishing in the latest session at $78.23.

The one-year CL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.53. The average equity rating for CL stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $80.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $71 to $80, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CL stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 92 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 105.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 104.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL Stock Performance Analysis:

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.64. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -1.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.02 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.22, while it was recorded at 77.67 for the last single week of trading, and 77.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Colgate-Palmolive Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.31 and a Gross Margin at +59.08. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 2.22%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51,206 million, or 81.30% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,638,269, which is approximately 1.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,911,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.08 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.84 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly -0.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 661 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 56,100,503 shares. Additionally, 712 investors decreased positions by around 56,211,233 shares, while 360 investors held positions by with 542,250,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,562,464 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,394,851 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 1,544,393 shares during the same period.