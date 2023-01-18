Citigroup slashes price target on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] – find out why.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SIRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.34% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.18%. The company report on January 9, 2023 that SiriusXM to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial and Operating Results.

SiriusXM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results on Thursday, February 2, and will hold a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET. The call will be hosted by SiriusXM’s Chief Executive Officer, Jennifer Witz, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Sean Sullivan.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investor Relations section of the SiriusXM website at https://investor.siriusxm.com.

Over the last 12 months, SIRI stock dropped by -2.42%. The one-year Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.21. The average equity rating for SIRI stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $23.26 billion, with 3.90 billion shares outstanding and 658.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.15M shares, SIRI stock reached a trading volume of 8286027 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIRI shares is $6.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $7.55 to $7.10. The new note on the price target was released on August 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Rosenblatt analysts kept a Buy rating on SIRI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIRI in the course of the last twelve months was 136.02.

SIRI Stock Performance Analysis:

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, SIRI shares dropped by -2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.30 for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 5.96 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sirius XM Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.40 and a Gross Margin at +44.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.11.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

SIRI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. go to 3.54%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [SIRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,385 million, or 10.70% of SIRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 55,279,787, which is approximately -21.957% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 55,111,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $329.57 million in SIRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $146.59 million in SIRI stock with ownership of nearly -4.361% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 273 institutional holders increased their position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SIRI] by around 38,683,851 shares. Additionally, 249 investors decreased positions by around 57,701,843 shares, while 172 investors held positions by with 302,484,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,870,237 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIRI stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,881,178 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 9,883,334 shares during the same period.