Caravelle International Group [CACO] is 15.75% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caravelle International Group [NASDAQ: CACO] gained 13.95% on the last trading session, reaching $1.47 price per share at the time. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Caravelle International Group Announces Preliminary Record-breaking Financials for 2022 with 64% Revenue Growth and 290% Earnings Growth.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Preliminary unaudited revenue for 2022 of $200 million, a 64% growth over 2021.

Preliminary unaudited earnings for 2022 of $40 million, a 290% growth of 2021.

Caravelle International Group represents 52.17 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $71.90 million with the latest information. CACO stock price has been found in the range of $1.26 to $2.08.

If compared to the average trading volume of 714.61K shares, CACO reached a trading volume of 8094581 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Caravelle International Group [CACO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caravelle International Group is set at 0.66 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for CACO stock

Caravelle International Group [CACO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.55. With this latest performance, CACO shares dropped by -80.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.18% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CACO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.87. The present Moving Average recorded at 1.2800 for the last single week of trading.

Caravelle International Group [CACO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Caravelle International Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.00 and a Current Ratio set at 17.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Caravelle International Group [CACO]

There are presently around $9 million, or 76.60% of CACO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CACO stocks are: POLAR ASSET MANAGEMENT PARTNERS INC. with ownership of 648,500, which is approximately 35.528% of the company’s market cap and around 3.32% of the total institutional ownership; MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC, holding 478,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.7 million in CACO stocks shares; and ATW SPAC MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.7 million in CACO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Caravelle International Group [NASDAQ:CACO] by around 422,153 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 436,381 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 5,424,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,282,709 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CACO stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,191 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 170,940 shares during the same period.