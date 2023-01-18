Cantor Fitzgerald slashes price target on Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] – find out why.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SRNE] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.13. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Sorrento Releases Positive Results from a Phase 1b Study in China in COVID-19 Patients and is Ready for Pivotal Phase 3 trials with OVYDSO™ (STI-1558), an Oral Mpro Inhibitor as a Standalone Treatment for COVID-19 without the Need for Ritonavir Boosting.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Topline safety, antiviral effectiveness and pharmacokinetic (PK) data from a Phase 1b Study in China are released from the single ascending dose (SAD) portion of the study with the doses from 300 mg to 2,000 mg in 32 healthy volunteers and the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the study in 46 COVID-19 patients with 300 mg BID, 600 mg BID and 800 mg BID daily dosing for 7.5 days.

Overall, STI-1558 was well-tolerated at all doses tested, with most subjects in both the SAD and MAD portions of the study reporting no adverse events (AEs). There was no dose limiting toxicity during the study. There were no severe or serious AEs, no premature discontinuations of STI-1558 due to an AE, and no deaths. Most AEs were mild, unrelated and required no medical treatment.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -0.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SRNE stock has inclined by 89.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.66% and gained 215.94% year-on date.

The market cap for SRNE stock reached $561.50 million, with 471.88 million shares outstanding and 465.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.14M shares, SRNE reached a trading volume of 9979802 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SRNE shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SRNE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on SRNE stock. On July 31, 2020, analysts increased their price target for SRNE shares from 24 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24.

SRNE stock trade performance evaluation

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.88. With this latest performance, SRNE shares gained by 143.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.88 for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2033, while it was recorded at 1.0940 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7531 for the last 200 days.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -695.68 and a Gross Margin at +67.54. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -809.63.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -351.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -62.45.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. go to 37.00%.

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [SRNE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $184 million, or 35.40% of SRNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRNE stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 40,669,276, which is approximately 2.542% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 34,179,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.62 million in SRNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $25.44 million in SRNE stock with ownership of nearly 7.753% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SRNE] by around 17,970,458 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 5,853,849 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 139,334,132 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,158,439 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRNE stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,903,026 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 644,825 shares during the same period.