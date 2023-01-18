Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain 8.13% so far this year. What now?

Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ: GOEV] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -0.75 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.33. The company report on November 9, 2022 that Canoo to Acquire Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City.

Facility to Produce LDV & LV Programs for 2023 Customer Deliveries.

Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV), a leading high-tech advanced mobility company has entered into an agreement to acquire a Vehicle Manufacturing Facility in Oklahoma City. Strategically located with easy access to road and rail, the facility will produce Canoo’s LDV and LV vehicles for delivery to customers in 2023. With a dedicated training center, Canoo’s Vehicle Manufacturing Facility will employ more than 500 people and be equipped to ramp to a 20,000 unit annual run rate by the end of 2023, with additional capacity to scale on the 120+ acre site.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6767474 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Canoo Inc. stands at 9.00% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.50%.

The market cap for GOEV stock reached $445.15 million, with 345.02 million shares outstanding and 298.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.06M shares, GOEV reached a trading volume of 6767474 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Canoo Inc. [GOEV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOEV shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOEV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Canoo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $9 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Canoo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on GOEV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canoo Inc. is set at 0.11 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

How has GOEV stock performed recently?

Canoo Inc. [GOEV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.15. With this latest performance, GOEV shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOEV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2521, while it was recorded at 1.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7073 for the last 200 days.

Canoo Inc. [GOEV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.33.

Canoo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for Canoo Inc. [GOEV]

There are presently around $68 million, or 29.90% of GOEV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOEV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,777,485, which is approximately 22.603% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,781,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.01 million in GOEV stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $9.4 million in GOEV stock with ownership of nearly 1.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Canoo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Canoo Inc. [NASDAQ:GOEV] by around 8,980,181 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 4,761,565 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 37,516,778 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,258,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOEV stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,643,119 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,798,908 shares during the same period.