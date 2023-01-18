BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] moved up 42.02: Why It’s Important

BIT Mining Limited [NYSE: BTCM] traded at a high on 01/17/23, posting a 42.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.36. The company report on January 17, 2023 that BIT Mining Launches New Energy Efficient LiteCoin/DogeCoin Miner LD3.

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM) (“BIT Mining,” “the Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our company”), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the launch of their state-of-the-art Litecoin (“LTC”) / Dogecoin (“DOGE”) mining machine, model LD3 (“LD3”), which was specifically designed for mining on the DOGE and LTC blockchains.

The power efficiency of 0.73 W/MH and 4800 MH/s delivery make the LD3 machine more profitable than its predecessors in terms of efficient energy consumption. As a result, it is one of a few cutting-edge products available that deliver a highly cost-effective performance while offering the shortest payback period for LTC/DOGE mining.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 27035602 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BIT Mining Limited stands at 32.27% while the volatility over the past one month is 17.12%.

The market cap for BTCM stock reached $27.56 million, with 9.79 million shares outstanding and 8.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 104.91K shares, BTCM reached a trading volume of 27035602 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIT Mining Limited is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has BTCM stock performed recently?

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 123.59. With this latest performance, BTCM shares gained by 118.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.59 for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.11, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 8.18 for the last 200 days.

BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIT Mining Limited [BTCM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.81 and a Gross Margin at +0.35. BIT Mining Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.13.

BIT Mining Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BTCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIT Mining Limited go to 15.75%.

Insider trade positions for BIT Mining Limited [BTCM]

There are presently around $4 million, or 9.40% of BTCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTCM stocks are: SC CHINA HOLDING LTD with ownership of 350,427, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.37% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 123,288 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in BTCM stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.34 million in BTCM stock with ownership of nearly 498.025% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in BIT Mining Limited [NYSE:BTCM] by around 202,741 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 672,533 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 63,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 811,566 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTCM stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,202 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 620,292 shares during the same period.