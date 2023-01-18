Baxter International Inc. [BAX] fell -12.22% so far this year. What now?

Baxter International Inc. [NYSE: BAX] plunged by -$0.1 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $45.115 during the day while it closed the day at $44.74. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Baxter to Host Fourth-Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call for Investors.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a global medtech leader, will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 7:30 a.m. Central Time. To participate in this conference call please follow this link https://conferencingportals.com/event/EmxweYhQ to pre-register for the call and receive the call information.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed through Baxter’s website at www.baxter.com. The conference call will be recorded by Baxter and is copyrighted material. It cannot be recorded or rebroadcast without Baxter’s permission.

Baxter International Inc. stock has also gained 0.09% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BAX stock has declined by -17.91% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.48% and lost -12.22% year-on date.

The market cap for BAX stock reached $22.68 billion, with 504.00 million shares outstanding and 503.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, BAX reached a trading volume of 6301224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baxter International Inc. [BAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAX shares is $58.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Baxter International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2023, representing the official price target for Baxter International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $55, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on BAX stock. On December 19, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAX shares from 68 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baxter International Inc. is set at 1.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAX in the course of the last twelve months was 123.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BAX stock trade performance evaluation

Baxter International Inc. [BAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.09. With this latest performance, BAX shares dropped by -14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.95 for Baxter International Inc. [BAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.64, while it was recorded at 45.17 for the last single week of trading, and 61.43 for the last 200 days.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baxter International Inc. [BAX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.29 and a Gross Margin at +40.83. Baxter International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.04.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.80.

Baxter International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baxter International Inc. [BAX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baxter International Inc. go to 3.29%.

Baxter International Inc. [BAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $19,336 million, or 89.50% of BAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAX stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 58,992,617, which is approximately -4.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,399,216 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in BAX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.84 billion in BAX stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baxter International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in Baxter International Inc. [NYSE:BAX] by around 41,207,493 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 34,899,281 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 356,069,175 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 432,175,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAX stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,131,295 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 7,183,099 shares during the same period.