Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] is 12.88% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE: SAN] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -1.19 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $3.33. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Bruce Jackson Is Named Head of the Santander US Auto Business and CEO of Santander Consumer.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Santander Holdings USA, Inc. (“Santander” and “Santander US”) today announced that, effective March 2023, Bruce Jackson will assume the role of head of the Santander US Auto business and CEO of Santander Consumer USA Inc. (“Santander Consumer”), reporting to Santander US CEO, Tim Wennes. Jackson succeeds Mahesh Aditya who is taking on the role of Banco Santander’s Group Chief Risk officer in Madrid, subject to customary regulatory approvals.

In this capacity, Jackson will be responsible for the Santander US Auto business with a continued focus on enhancing the dealer and manufacturer experience, increasing the Santander US Auto market share, and executing on the Santander US growth strategy. Most recently, Jackson served as President of Chrysler Capital and has previously held senior auto finance leadership roles at JP Morgan, Ally Financial and Bank of America, among others.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6429263 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Banco Santander S.A. stands at 1.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.51%.

The market cap for SAN stock reached $56.45 billion, with 16.77 billion shares outstanding and 16.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.12M shares, SAN reached a trading volume of 6429263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAN shares is $3.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Banco Santander S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Banco Santander S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander S.A. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.95.

How has SAN stock performed recently?

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.74. With this latest performance, SAN shares gained by 14.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.91, while it was recorded at 3.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.60. Banco Santander S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.29.

Return on Total Capital for SAN is now 2.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 557.19. Additionally, SAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 407.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander S.A. [SAN] managed to generate an average of $41,224 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Banco Santander S.A. [SAN]

There are presently around $1,113 million, or 1.90% of SAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAN stocks are: FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 139,610,836, which is approximately -7.005% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; MONDRIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS LTD, holding 20,412,142 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $67.97 million in SAN stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $62.67 million in SAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Banco Santander S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander S.A. [NYSE:SAN] by around 26,153,097 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 40,501,612 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 267,631,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 334,285,868 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,573,149 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 987,172 shares during the same period.