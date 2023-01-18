Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] is 71.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATXI] closed the trading session at $1.99 on 01/17/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.25, while the highest price level was $2.29. The company report on November 10, 2022 that Avenue Therapeutics Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Highlights.

“I am pleased that Avenue has achieved important financial milestones providing a path to continue developing drugs for central nervous system disorders. We recently had a collaborative meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) laying the foundation for conducting a study that could support NDA resubmission for IV Tramadol, and we also completed the acquisition of Baergic Bio, which added a novel clinical-stage anxiolytic and antiepileptic therapy to our portfolio,” said Alexandra MacLean, M.D., Avenue’s Chief Executive Officer.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 71.55 percent and weekly performance of 74.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -58.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 51.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -40.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, ATXI reached to a volume of 17414376 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ATXI stock trade performance evaluation

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.56. With this latest performance, ATXI shares gained by 51.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.73 for Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4348, while it was recorded at 1.3360 for the last single week of trading, and 3.8189 for the last 200 days.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -128.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -103.57.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [ATXI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.60% of ATXI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXI stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 35,865, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 18.45% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 14,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in ATXI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $28000.0 in ATXI stock with ownership of nearly 711.869% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Avenue Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATXI] by around 65,790 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 34,840 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 24,704 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXI stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,682 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 33,316 shares during the same period.