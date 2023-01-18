Aterian Inc. [ATER] Revenue clocked in at $229.60 million, up 72.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] surged by $0.36 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.61 during the day while it closed the day at $1.33. The company report on January 17, 2023 that Aterian Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2022 Net Revenue Results.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue Range $54.0 Million to $55.0 Million.

CEO to Take 80% of 2023 Base Salary in Restricted Aterian Common Stock.

Aterian Inc. stock has also gained 65.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ATER stock has inclined by 25.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -45.93% and gained 72.66% year-on date.

The market cap for ATER stock reached $107.72 million, with 80.87 million shares outstanding and 73.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 29920066 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $2.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ATER stock trade performance evaluation

Aterian Inc. [ATER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.90. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 30.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.72 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9928, while it was recorded at 1.0089 for the last single week of trading, and 2.3037 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.56 and a Gross Margin at +49.18. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -95.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -100.22.

Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28 million, or 26.20% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 6,462,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,211,532 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in ATER stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.69 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly 15.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 41 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 8,845,372 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,865,521 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 10,473,952 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,184,845 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,442,533 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 438,876 shares during the same period.