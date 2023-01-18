AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] is 173.18% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ: APPH] traded at a low on 01/17/23, posting a -17.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.55. The company report on January 3, 2023 that AppHarvest names CEA industry veteran Tony Martin Chief Operating Officer.

Martin to focus on optimizing production, revenue and costs across AppHarvest four-farm network of 165 acres.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5740516 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AppHarvest Inc. stands at 29.17% while the volatility over the past one month is 21.31%.

The market cap for APPH stock reached $130.54 million, with 107.90 million shares outstanding and 82.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, APPH reached a trading volume of 5740516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APPH shares is $5.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for AppHarvest Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2022, representing the official price target for AppHarvest Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on APPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AppHarvest Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for APPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has APPH stock performed recently?

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.41. With this latest performance, APPH shares gained by 116.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.33 for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0309, while it was recorded at 1.3838 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6385 for the last 200 days.

AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AppHarvest Inc. [APPH] shares currently have an operating margin of -1373.17 and a Gross Margin at -482.67. AppHarvest Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1836.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.78.

AppHarvest Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for AppHarvest Inc. [APPH]

There are presently around $54 million, or 38.20% of APPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APPH stocks are: BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. with ownership of 6,798,673, which is approximately 0.112% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,894,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.59 million in APPH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $5.59 million in APPH stock with ownership of nearly 18.067% of the company’s market capitalization.

89 institutional holders increased their position in AppHarvest Inc. [NASDAQ:APPH] by around 3,389,497 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 8,615,276 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 22,695,097 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,699,870 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APPH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 509,852 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,291,038 shares during the same period.