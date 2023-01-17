why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $172.67

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 1.01% on the last trading session, reaching $134.76 price per share at the time. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Purpose Investments Debuts Yield Shares, the World’s First Yield-Focused Single-Stock ETFs.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Yield Shares seek to provide investors with enhanced* monthly distributions from individual stocks of world-class companies.

Apple Inc. represents 16.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2122.30 billion with the latest information. AAPL stock price has been found in the range of $131.66 to $134.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.43M shares, AAPL reached a trading volume of 57712715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $172.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $200 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on December 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $190 to $170, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on AAPL stock. On October 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for AAPL shares from 220 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 4.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 42.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 21.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.52, while it was recorded at 132.51 for the last single week of trading, and 149.79 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Apple Inc. [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 8.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Apple Inc. [AAPL]

There are presently around $1,246,619 million, or 60.10% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,272,378,901, which is approximately -0.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,020,245,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $137.49 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $120.58 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,770 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 198,845,153 shares. Additionally, 2,309 investors decreased positions by around 212,797,991 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 8,839,018,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,250,661,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 116 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,464,533 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 8,697,521 shares during the same period.