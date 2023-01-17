Wells Fargo lifts AT&T Inc. [T] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

AT&T Inc. [NYSE: T] price surged by 0.72 percent to reach at $0.14. The company report on January 9, 2023 that AT&T to Release Fourth-Quarter 2022 Earnings January 25.

AT&T* (NYSE:T) will release its fourth-quarter 2022 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. The company’s earnings release and related materials will be available at AT&T Investor Relations.

At 8:30 a.m. ET the same day, AT&T will host a conference call to discuss the results. A live webcast of the call will be available at AT&T Investor Relations, and the webcast replay and transcript will be available following the call.

A sum of 25444163 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 43.24M shares. AT&T Inc. shares reached a high of $19.59 and dropped to a low of $19.285 until finishing in the latest session at $19.55.

The one-year T stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.63. The average equity rating for T stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AT&T Inc. [T]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for T shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on T stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for AT&T Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2022, representing the official price target for AT&T Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on T stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AT&T Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for T stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for T in the course of the last twelve months was 92.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

T Stock Performance Analysis:

AT&T Inc. [T] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, T shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for T stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.11 for AT&T Inc. [T]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.84, while it was recorded at 19.38 for the last single week of trading, and 18.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AT&T Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AT&T Inc. [T] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.85 and a Gross Margin at +39.20. AT&T Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.89.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.73.

AT&T Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

T Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for T. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AT&T Inc. go to -4.46%.

AT&T Inc. [T] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $72,866 million, or 54.40% of T stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of T stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 600,524,205, which is approximately 0.653% of the company’s market cap and around 0.14% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 495,169,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.68 billion in T stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.49 billion in T stock with ownership of nearly 1.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AT&T Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,147 institutional holders increased their position in AT&T Inc. [NYSE:T] by around 172,307,049 shares. Additionally, 1,148 investors decreased positions by around 199,805,600 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 3,355,056,071 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,727,168,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. T stock had 126 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,873,463 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 28,583,471 shares during the same period.