Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] Revenue clocked in at $46.35 billion, up 7.10% YTD: What’s Next?

Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE: WFC] surged by $1.39 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $44.36 during the day while it closed the day at $44.22. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Wells Fargo Launches $20 Million Invest Native Initiative for Native American Communities.

Wells Fargo announces Invest Native, a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Wells Fargo today announces a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities working with Native-led organizations. The Invest Native initiative aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The program is designed as a grantmaking initiative – to support a more equitable and prosperous future for Native Americans.

Wells Fargo & Company stock has also gained 3.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WFC stock has inclined by 4.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 7.51% and gained 7.10% year-on date.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $163.20 billion, with 3.81 billion shares outstanding and 3.80 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.37M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 41522196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $53.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $46 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Wells Fargo & Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 99.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.86.

Wells Fargo & Company [WFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.32. With this latest performance, WFC shares gained by 3.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for Wells Fargo & Company [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.21, while it was recorded at 42.91 for the last single week of trading, and 43.71 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Company go to 5.68%.

There are presently around $122,459 million, or 74.60% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 326,822,162, which is approximately 1.214% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 263,137,792 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.64 billion in WFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $7.93 billion in WFC stock with ownership of nearly 0.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

890 institutional holders increased their position in Wells Fargo & Company [NYSE:WFC] by around 130,522,757 shares. Additionally, 885 investors decreased positions by around 99,633,360 shares, while 319 investors held positions by with 2,539,160,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,769,316,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WFC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,313,066 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 9,624,715 shares during the same period.