Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ: FRPT] gained 1.14% or 0.69 points to close at $61.20 with a heavy trading volume of 697246 shares. The company report on January 9, 2023 that Freshpet Advances Operational Improvement Plan with New Talent Addition.

Ennis Kitchen On-track and Shipping a Wide Range of SKU’sReiterates Full Year 2022 Guidance for Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA.

It opened the trading session at $60.40, the shares rose to $62.01 and dropped to $60.2594, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FRPT points out that the company has recorded 31.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -69.91% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 612.24K shares, FRPT reached to a volume of 697246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRPT shares is $71.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Freshpet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Freshpet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshpet Inc. is set at 2.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.48.

Trading performance analysis for FRPT stock

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.74. With this latest performance, FRPT shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.34 for Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.78, while it was recorded at 58.42 for the last single week of trading, and 61.30 for the last 200 days.

Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshpet Inc. [FRPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.15 and a Gross Margin at +35.25. Freshpet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.87.

Freshpet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Freshpet Inc. [FRPT]

There are presently around $3,440 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,327,109, which is approximately 2.556% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JANA PARTNERS LLC, holding 4,265,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $261.07 million in FRPT stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $256.21 million in FRPT stock with ownership of nearly 2.719% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshpet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Freshpet Inc. [NASDAQ:FRPT] by around 15,177,235 shares. Additionally, 107 investors decreased positions by around 12,393,426 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 28,635,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,206,394 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRPT stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,193,580 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 3,251,199 shares during the same period.