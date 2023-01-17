Wall Street Analyst Reiterated General Electric Company [GE]. What else is Wall St. saying

General Electric Company [NYSE: GE] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $80.20 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that GE Completes Separation of GE HealthCare.

Spin-off of GE HealthCare creates global leader in Precision Care.

GE HealthCare to begin trading on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on January 4, 2023, under ticker “GEHC”; GE will continue to trade on New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under ticker “GE”.

General Electric Company represents 1.09 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.17 billion with the latest information. GE stock price has been found in the range of $78.50 to $80.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, GE reached a trading volume of 11040476 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about General Electric Company [GE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GE shares is $80.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for General Electric Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for General Electric Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $100, while Bernstein kept a Outperform rating on GE stock. On February 22, 2022, analysts increased their price target for GE shares from 108 to 113.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Electric Company is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for GE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GE in the course of the last twelve months was 44.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for GE stock

General Electric Company [GE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.48. With this latest performance, GE shares gained by 24.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 83.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.26 for General Electric Company [GE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.53, while it was recorded at 76.94 for the last single week of trading, and 59.62 for the last 200 days.

General Electric Company [GE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Electric Company [GE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.01 and a Gross Margin at +27.82. General Electric Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.49.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.47.

General Electric Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

General Electric Company [GE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Electric Company go to 44.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at General Electric Company [GE]

There are presently around $61,751 million, or 71.90% of GE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GE stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 91,068,909, which is approximately 5.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 86,108,801 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.91 billion in GE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.28 billion in GE stock with ownership of nearly -4.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Electric Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 595 institutional holders increased their position in General Electric Company [NYSE:GE] by around 65,485,926 shares. Additionally, 717 investors decreased positions by around 58,752,456 shares, while 256 investors held positions by with 645,720,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 769,959,336 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GE stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,512,221 shares, while 129 institutional investors sold positions of 3,801,208 shares during the same period.