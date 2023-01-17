Wall Street Analyst Initiated Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. What else is Wall St. saying

Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: META] gained 0.20% or 0.27 points to close at $136.98 with a heavy trading volume of 22399181 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Meta to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, February 1, 2023.

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company’s earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

It opened the trading session at $134.97, the shares rose to $137.39 and dropped to $134.835, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for META points out that the company has recorded -16.83% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -55.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 44.55M shares, META reached to a volume of 22399181 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Meta Platforms Inc. [META]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for META shares is $153.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on META stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Meta Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $115 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Meta Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Outperform rating on META stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Platforms Inc. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for META stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for META in the course of the last twelve months was 13.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for META stock

Meta Platforms Inc. [META] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, META shares gained by 14.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for META stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.73 for Meta Platforms Inc. [META]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.89, while it was recorded at 133.81 for the last single week of trading, and 156.80 for the last 200 days.

Meta Platforms Inc. [META]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Platforms Inc. [META] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.65 and a Gross Margin at +80.79. Meta Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.21.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at Meta Platforms Inc. [META]

There are presently around $223,116 million, or 75.20% of META stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of META stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,346,878, which is approximately 0.523% of the company’s market cap and around 0.22% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 150,686,534 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.64 billion in META stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.79 billion in META stock with ownership of nearly -0.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,220 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:META] by around 79,505,142 shares. Additionally, 1,709 investors decreased positions by around 108,477,286 shares, while 267 investors held positions by with 1,440,836,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,628,818,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. META stock had 146 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,669,713 shares, while 314 institutional investors sold positions of 7,234,575 shares during the same period.