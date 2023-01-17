Wall Street Analyst Initiated D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] jumped around 0.34 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.68 at the close of the session, up 25.37%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that D-Wave and Davidson Technologies Enter Multi-Year Reseller Agreement.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Collaboration focused on accelerating adoption of quantum computing in our nation’s defense and aerospace sectors.

Compared to the average trading volume of 271.33K shares, QBTS reached a trading volume of 16826130 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $10.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2022, representing the official price target for D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.74.

How has QBTS stock performed recently?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 52.73. With this latest performance, QBTS shares dropped by -30.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0892, while it was recorded at 1.2580 for the last single week of trading.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.05.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Insider trade positions for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]

There are presently around $121 million, or 62.80% of QBTS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QBTS stocks are: PUBLIC SECTOR PENSION INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 59,431,311, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.20% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 7,939,809 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.34 million in QBTS stocks shares; and SPRING CREEK CAPITAL LLC, currently with $1.71 million in QBTS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in D-Wave Quantum Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE:QBTS] by around 70,275,287 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 37,781,636 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 36,135,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,921,386 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QBTS stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 62,462,160 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 35,718,600 shares during the same period.