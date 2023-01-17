Wall Street Analyst Initiated Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ: CGC] loss -1.88% or -0.05 points to close at $2.61 with a heavy trading volume of 11536843 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Canopy Growth Completes Divestiture of Canadian Retail Operations.

Transaction supports the Company’s focus on achieving profitability through streamlined operations in Canada.

Canopy Growth Corporation (“Canopy Growth” or the “Company”) (TSX: WEED) (NASDAQ: CGC) announced today that it has closed its previously announced transactions with OEG Retail Cannabis (“OEGRC”) and 420 Investments Ltd. (“FOUR20”) to divest its retail business across Canada, which includes the stores operating under the Tweed and Tokyo Smoke retail banners.

It opened the trading session at $2.60, the shares rose to $2.69 and dropped to $2.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CGC points out that the company has recorded 16.52% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -24.88% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, CGC reached to a volume of 11536843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Canopy Growth Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Canopy Growth Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canopy Growth Corporation is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.77.

Trading performance analysis for CGC stock

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.66. With this latest performance, CGC shares dropped by -10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.91 for Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.09, while it was recorded at 2.51 for the last single week of trading, and 3.76 for the last 200 days.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC] shares currently have an operating margin of -111.20 and a Gross Margin at -25.66. Canopy Growth Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -58.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.82.

Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canopy Growth Corporation go to 3.72%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Canopy Growth Corporation [CGC]

There are presently around $199 million, or 17.70% of CGC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGC stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 19,738,183, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.79% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 10,963,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.61 million in CGC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.71 million in CGC stock with ownership of nearly 26.339% of the company’s market capitalization.

125 institutional holders increased their position in Canopy Growth Corporation [NASDAQ:CGC] by around 36,105,045 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 9,349,992 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 30,825,083 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,280,120 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGC stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,908,518 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 2,454,431 shares during the same period.