Wall Street Analyst Initiated Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ: GOOGL] closed the trading session at $92.12 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $90.1299, while the highest price level was $92.19. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Google Cloud Unveils New AI Tools for Retailers.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

State-of-the-art shelf checking AI solution utilizes Google’s recognition of billions of products.

Google Cloud’s Discovery AI solutions launches new AI features to power ecommerce sites with modern browsing capabilities, personalized shopping experiences, and better product recommendations.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.41 percent and weekly performance of 5.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -7.01 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 32.60M shares, GOOGL reached to a volume of 26224731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOGL shares is $124.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

New Street have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $170 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Alphabet Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $133 to $132, while UBS kept a Buy rating on GOOGL stock. On July 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for GOOGL shares from 150 to 145.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc. is set at 2.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOGL in the course of the last twelve months was 18.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

GOOGL stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.47. With this latest performance, GOOGL shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.69 for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.44, while it was recorded at 90.24 for the last single week of trading, and 107.33 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alphabet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc. go to 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc. [GOOGL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $410,523 million, or 78.60% of GOOGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOGL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 477,035,902, which is approximately 0.971% of the company’s market cap and around 7.78% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 411,450,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.9 billion in GOOGL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $22.13 billion in GOOGL stock with ownership of nearly 0.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,791 institutional holders increased their position in Alphabet Inc. [NASDAQ:GOOGL] by around 173,371,112 shares. Additionally, 1,653 investors decreased positions by around 218,353,900 shares, while 421 investors held positions by with 4,064,673,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,456,398,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOGL stock had 163 new institutional investments in for a total of 34,950,301 shares, while 141 institutional investors sold positions of 17,531,078 shares during the same period.