Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $7.01 during the day while it closed the day at $6.96. The company report on January 11, 2023 that Palantir and Posit Partner to Integrate RStudio into Palantir Foundry.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (“Palantir”) (NYSE: PLTR), a leading builder of operating systems for the modern enterprise, and Posit, the open-source data science company, today announced a new technology partnership to integrate the enterprise version of the widely utilized RStudio Pro into Palantir Foundry. Through this partnership, customers of Palantir and Posit (formerly RStudio) will have the ability to bring their Posit Workbench licenses into Foundry where they can leverage a fully-managed RStudio Pro environment that sits alongside the full application suite in Foundry.

Customers accustomed to the advanced analytics environments that RStudio Pro has to offer will now have the ease, flexibility, and immediate value of a direct integration with Foundry while reaping the benefits of a fully integrated platform. Aligning with Posit’s goal to make data science more open, intuitive, accessible, and collaborative, this new capability closely integrates with Foundry’s data, governance, and security primitives such that customers maintain a secure environment for working with data and models. We believe the benefits of this new integration will span across multiple use cases, particularly amongst data scientists in the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 8.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has declined by -13.86% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.01% and gained 8.41% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $14.58 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 1.76 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.05M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 20933458 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $9.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $8, while Deutsche Bank kept a Sell rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 73.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.30.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.75. With this latest performance, PLTR shares dropped by -7.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.44 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.11, while it was recorded at 6.83 for the last single week of trading, and 8.73 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.66 and a Gross Margin at +77.99. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.75.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.53.

Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 25.85%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,610 million, or 34.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,485,528, which is approximately -1.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 91,718,522 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.36 million in PLTR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $242.74 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 1.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 383 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 72,534,945 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 48,876,678 shares, while 176 investors held positions by with 540,999,317 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 662,410,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,581,846 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 15,293,824 shares during the same period.