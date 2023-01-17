Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain 49.14% so far this year. What now?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 12.34 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.19. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Virgin Galactic Evolves Aerospace Leadership Structure in Preparation for Commercial Spaceline Operations.

Commercial Service Remains on Track to Launch in Q2 2023.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (the “Company” or “Virgin Galactic”), an aerospace and space travel company, today announced its updated leadership structure to support commercial spaceline operations, which are on track for Q2 2023 as previously announced by the Company. The organizational changes will support the Company’s core near-term objectives of delivering increased flight frequency and executing on rapid fleet development plans.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 46103981 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stands at 9.72% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.38%.

The market cap for SPCE stock reached $1.27 billion, with 263.91 million shares outstanding and 223.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, SPCE reached a trading volume of 46103981 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $5.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Bernstein analysts kept a Underperform rating on SPCE stock. On August 05, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SPCE shares from 8 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 792.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.09.

How has SPCE stock performed recently?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.65. With this latest performance, SPCE shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.24 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.54, while it was recorded at 4.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.06 for the last 200 days.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] shares currently have an operating margin of -9700.33 and a Gross Margin at -258.14. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10719.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.69.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

Earnings analysis for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 19.40%.

Insider trade positions for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]

There are presently around $460 million, or 37.00% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,656,987, which is approximately 3.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,747,749 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $92.11 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $68.88 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 11.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 9,558,601 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,246,626 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 70,834,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 88,640,162 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,063,596 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 3,969,603 shares during the same period.