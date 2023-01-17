United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] stock Resumed by Goldman analyst, price target now $51

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UAL] closed the trading session at $51.65 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.66, while the highest price level was $51.71. The company report on January 4, 2023 that United to Hold Webcast of Fourth-Quarter 2022 and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

United will hold a conference call to discuss fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Wednesday, January 18 at 9:30 a.m. CT/10:30 a.m. ET.

A live, listen-only webcast of the conference call will be available at ir.united.com. The company will issue its fourth-quarter and full-year financial results and outlook after market close on Tuesday, January 17.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.00 percent and weekly performance of 22.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 33.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 25.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 45.90 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.59M shares, UAL reached to a volume of 15858659 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAL shares is $53.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $67, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on UAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Airlines Holdings Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 57.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for UAL in the course of the last twelve months was 9.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

UAL stock trade performance evaluation

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.28. With this latest performance, UAL shares gained by 25.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.13 for United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.40, while it was recorded at 47.95 for the last single week of trading, and 40.76 for the last 200 days.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. [UAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,153 million, or 60.70% of UAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,754,328, which is approximately 0.688% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 24,482,858 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in UAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $857.65 million in UAL stock with ownership of nearly -2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Airlines Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 240 institutional holders increased their position in United Airlines Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UAL] by around 11,728,039 shares. Additionally, 244 investors decreased positions by around 23,421,226 shares, while 92 investors held positions by with 161,428,279 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,577,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UAL stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,398,062 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 2,805,189 shares during the same period.