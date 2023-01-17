Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] stock Resumed by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $82

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ: RARE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.67%. The company report on January 6, 2023 that Ultragenyx Reports Preliminary 2022 Revenue; Guidance for 2023 Revenue and Cash Usage; Pipeline Updates and 2023 Milestones.

Preliminary 2022 Total Product Revenue of $352 million to $356 million, Crysvita® Revenue in Ultragenyx Territories1 of $257 million to $258 million and Dojolvi® revenue of $55 million to $56 million.

2023 expected Total Product Revenue guidance between $425 million to $450 million, Crysvita revenue of $325 million to $340 million, and Dojolvi revenue of $65 million to $75 million.

Over the last 12 months, RARE stock dropped by -38.84%. The one-year Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.03. The average equity rating for RARE stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.03 billion, with 70.05 million shares outstanding and 66.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 777.24K shares, RARE stock reached a trading volume of 700221 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RARE shares is $92.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RARE stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on RARE stock. On August 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RARE shares from 95 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. is set at 2.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for RARE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.78.

RARE Stock Performance Analysis:

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, RARE shares dropped by -3.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RARE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.11 for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.27, while it was recorded at 42.50 for the last single week of trading, and 50.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] shares currently have an operating margin of -108.63 and a Gross Margin at +91.68. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -129.20.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -43.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.32.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [RARE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,921 million, or 97.80% of RARE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RARE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,161,866, which is approximately 0.452% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 6,046,038 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.31 million in RARE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $207.16 million in RARE stock with ownership of nearly -55.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. [NASDAQ:RARE] by around 11,876,429 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 11,904,557 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 43,291,281 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,072,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RARE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,539,251 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,372,410 shares during the same period.