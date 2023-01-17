Stephens slashes price target on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] – find out why.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CBIO] price plunged by -32.69 percent to reach at -$0.13. The company report on December 27, 2022 that Catalyst Biosciences Completes First Steps in Reverse Merger Plan.

Acquires F351, a Phase 3 Drug to Treat Fibrosis.

Will Acquire Controlling Interest in Continent, a China-Based Commercial Pharma Company, from the GNI Group in Subsequent Transaction.

A sum of 17956327 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 596.66K shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $0.29 and dropped to a low of $0.195 until finishing in the latest session at $0.26.

The average equity rating for CBIO stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]:

Stephens have made an estimate for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on CBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

CBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -33.74. With this latest performance, CBIO shares dropped by -15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.23 for Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5405, while it was recorded at 0.5494 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0202 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Catalyst Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.40 and a Current Ratio set at 18.40.

Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [CBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 25.00% of CBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBIO stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,554,735, which is approximately -7.3% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,373,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in CBIO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.29 million in CBIO stock with ownership of nearly 38.179% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Catalyst Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CBIO] by around 1,155,133 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,455,251 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,124,129 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,734,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBIO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 108,141 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,152,322 shares during the same period.