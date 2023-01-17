Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] gain 18.09% so far this year. What now?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: SWBI] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 1.89 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $10.25. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Q2 Net Sales of $121.0 Million.

Q2 Gross Margin of 32.4%; Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 33.9%.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 696725 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stands at 3.14% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.03%.

The market cap for SWBI stock reached $461.66 million, with 45.81 million shares outstanding and 45.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 716.23K shares, SWBI reached a trading volume of 696725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWBI shares is $15.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWBI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $38 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22 to $25, while Craig Hallum kept a Hold rating on SWBI stock. On June 18, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SWBI shares from 24 to 30.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWBI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95.

How has SWBI stock performed recently?

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, SWBI shares gained by 12.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWBI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.33, while it was recorded at 9.91 for the last single week of trading, and 12.62 for the last 200 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.30 and a Gross Margin at +42.80. Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 62.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 40.59.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWBI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [SWBI]

There are presently around $271 million, or 59.10% of SWBI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SWBI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,749,353, which is approximately -1.168% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,332,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.16 million in SWBI stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $27.78 million in SWBI stock with ownership of nearly -7.152% of the company’s market capitalization.

101 institutional holders increased their position in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:SWBI] by around 2,793,576 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 3,333,155 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 20,332,271 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,459,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SWBI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 404,995 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,791,116 shares during the same period.