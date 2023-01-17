Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Revenue clocked in at $2.21 billion, up 16.69% YTD: What’s Next?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.09% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.99%. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Roblox Reports November 2022 Key Metrics.

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today released certain key metrics for the month of November 2022.

Over the last 12 months, RBLX stock dropped by -62.71%. The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.54. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.93 billion, with 597.78 million shares outstanding and 473.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.89M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 10166594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $36.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $55, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 341.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.99. With this latest performance, RBLX shares gained by 2.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.58 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.91, while it was recorded at 32.41 for the last single week of trading, and 36.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.16 and a Gross Margin at +22.27. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -295.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.34.

Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,212 million, or 75.00% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 78,657,780, which is approximately -4.982% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 40,045,061 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $939.96 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 29.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 60,194,038 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 40,906,769 shares, while 131 investors held positions by with 296,732,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 397,833,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,622,702 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 7,038,039 shares during the same period.