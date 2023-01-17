Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] stock Resumed by H.C. Wainwright analyst, price target now $10

Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ: RIOT] loss -2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $6.02 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Riot Announces December 2022 Production and Operations Updates.

Riot Achieves Numerous Key Milestones and Produces All-Time High of 659 Bitcoin in December 2022.

Riot Platforms Inc. represents 153.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.03 billion with the latest information. RIOT stock price has been found in the range of $5.86 to $6.495.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.43M shares, RIOT reached a trading volume of 28610867 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIOT shares is $9.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIOT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Riot Platforms Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Riot Platforms Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Compass Point analysts kept a Buy rating on RIOT stock. On March 08, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for RIOT shares from 45 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Riot Platforms Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

Trading performance analysis for RIOT stock

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.65. With this latest performance, RIOT shares gained by 47.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.54 for Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.52, while it was recorded at 5.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.19 for the last 200 days.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.16. Riot Platforms Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.72.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.88.

Riot Platforms Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Riot Platforms Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Riot Platforms Inc. [RIOT]

There are presently around $351 million, or 36.10% of RIOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,492,593, which is approximately 27.473% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,466,156 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.99 million in RIOT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $20.68 million in RIOT stock with ownership of nearly 21.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Riot Platforms Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Riot Platforms Inc. [NASDAQ:RIOT] by around 15,453,428 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 9,686,685 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 33,117,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,257,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIOT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,076,081 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,026 shares during the same period.