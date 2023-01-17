Oppenheimer lifts BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BBAI] plunged by -$0.66 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.81 during the day while it closed the day at $2.39. The company report on January 12, 2023 that BigBear.ai Secures 10-Year Multiple Award $900 Million IDIQ Contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The Company Will Compete for Task Orders Supporting the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Architectures and Integration Directorate to Drive Innovation and Development of Multi-Domain Systems.

BigBear.ai (NYSE: BBAI), a leader in AI-powered analytics and cyber engineering solutions, today announced it has been awarded a multiple award $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Air Force. The contract vehicle allows BigBear.ai to compete for task orders delivering capabilities, systems, and synthetic environments to the Air Force as a prime contractor. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Architectures and Integration Directorate expects the work on awarded task orders to be completed by 2032.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 214.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBAI stock has inclined by 77.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.80% and gained 254.76% year-on date.

The market cap for BBAI stock reached $385.10 million, with 126.27 million shares outstanding and 4.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, BBAI reached a trading volume of 10566463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBAI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48.

BBAI stock trade performance evaluation

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 214.47. With this latest performance, BBAI shares gained by 159.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.74 for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.98, while it was recorded at 1.57 for the last single week of trading, and 3.60 for the last 200 days.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.90 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.41.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [BBAI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 2.40% of BBAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBAI stocks are: LYNROCK LAKE LP with ownership of 1,425,519, which is approximately -15.075% of the company’s market cap and around 97.83% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 94,285 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.23 million in BBAI stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.19 million in BBAI stock with ownership of nearly 171.659% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BBAI] by around 431,681 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 2,057,105 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 563,250 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,925,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBAI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 283,999 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 1,257,306 shares during the same period.