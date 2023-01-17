Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] Is Currently -2.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: NVOS] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.1482 during the day while it closed the day at $0.13. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Novo Integrated Sciences Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) (the “Company” or “Novo”), today reported that it received a notice (the “Notice) on December 15, 2022 from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) advising the Company that it was not in compliance with Nasdaq’s continued listing requirements under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”) as a result of its failure to timely file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2022 (the “Form 10-K”).

Under Nasdaq rules, the Company has 60 calendar days from receipt of the Notice or until February 13, 2023, to submit a plan to regain compliance with the Rule. If Nasdaq accepts the Company’s plan, then Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stock has also loss -12.97% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVOS stock has declined by -82.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -93.46% and lost -34.61% year-on date.

The market cap for NVOS stock reached $4.68 million, with 29.82 million shares outstanding and 12.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, NVOS reached a trading volume of 10903694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

NVOS stock trade performance evaluation

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.97. With this latest performance, NVOS shares dropped by -40.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.25 for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2199, while it was recorded at 0.1556 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2937 for the last 200 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.93 and a Gross Margin at +23.88. Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.17.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NVOS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.40% of NVOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 255,940, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 52.93% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 78,296 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in NVOS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4000.0 in NVOS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:NVOS] by around 29,445 shares. Additionally, 3 investors decreased positions by around 9,516 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 405,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 444,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVOS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,381 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.