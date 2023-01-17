Market cap of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] reaches 22.91M – now what?

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ZVSA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 37.30% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 114.91%. The company report on January 11, 2023 that ZyVersa Therapeutics’ CEO, Stephen C. Glover, to Present at the Virtual Investor 2023 Companies to Watch Event.

Stephen C. Glover.

Live video webcast on Wednesday, January 18th at 2:00 PM ET.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.91 million, with 10.03 million shares outstanding and 8.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 65.95K shares, ZVSA stock reached a trading volume of 11089811 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

ZVSA Stock Performance Analysis:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZVSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.37 for ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.05, while it was recorded at 2.53 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [ZVSA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 81.20% of ZVSA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZVSA stocks are: COHANZICK MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 700,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 55.58% of the total institutional ownership; HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 700,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.42 million in ZVSA stocks shares; and RIVERPARK ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $2.42 million in ZVSA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

9 institutional holders increased their position in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ZVSA] by around 1,427,246 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 3,000 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 6,256,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,686,596 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZVSA stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,208,176 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.