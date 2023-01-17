Market cap of Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] reaches 7.38M – now what?

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ: GFAI] price surged by 21.94 percent to reach at $0.04. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Guardforce AI Secures Two Long-Term Contracts with Established Clients for Secured Logistics Services.

These contracts strengthen the company’s leading position in secured logistics and cash handling within Thailand.

A sum of 20700064 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 806.30K shares. Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares reached a high of $0.25 and dropped to a low of $0.19 until finishing in the latest session at $0.22.

The one-year GFAI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.0. The average equity rating for GFAI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GFAI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GFAI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardforce AI Co. Limited is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for GFAI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

GFAI Stock Performance Analysis:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.70. With this latest performance, GFAI shares gained by 24.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GFAI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.27 for Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1747, while it was recorded at 0.1758 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3981 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Guardforce AI Co. Limited Fundamentals:

Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited [GFAI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.40% of GFAI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GFAI stocks are: UBS GROUP AG with ownership of 81,679, which is approximately 134.232% of the company’s market cap and around 42.23% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 40,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in GFAI stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP, currently with $4000.0 in GFAI stock with ownership of nearly -10.945% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Guardforce AI Co. Limited [NASDAQ:GFAI] by around 46,808 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 102,505 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 8,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,795 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GFAI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 63,313 shares during the same period.