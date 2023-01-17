Market cap of Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] reaches 286.80M – now what?

Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ: BITF] traded at a high on 01/13/23, posting a 5.94 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.07. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Bitfarms Seeks Modification of Equipment Loan Facility to Align with Market Conditions.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated August 16, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 12, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14342378 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bitfarms Ltd. stands at 26.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.39%.

The market cap for BITF stock reached $286.80 million, with 210.38 million shares outstanding and 180.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, BITF reached a trading volume of 14342378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bitfarms Ltd. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for BITF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

How has BITF stock performed recently?

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 96.58. With this latest performance, BITF shares gained by 98.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BITF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.78 for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6090, while it was recorded at 0.8351 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4422 for the last 200 days.

Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.05 and a Gross Margin at +65.56. Bitfarms Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.06.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39.

Bitfarms Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Bitfarms Ltd. [BITF]

There are presently around $32 million, or 15.96% of BITF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BITF stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 14,583,117, which is approximately 18.59% of the company’s market cap and around 8.71% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 3,436,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 million in BITF stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $2.08 million in BITF stock with ownership of nearly 34.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bitfarms Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Bitfarms Ltd. [NASDAQ:BITF] by around 5,741,592 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 4,129,299 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 19,853,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,724,002 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BITF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 897,185 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 1,357,603 shares during the same period.