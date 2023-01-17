Market cap of Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] reaches 7.52B – now what?

Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE: BERY] price plunged by -0.32 percent to reach at -$0.2. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Berry Global Group, Inc. to Release First Fiscal Quarter 2023 Results on February 2, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE: BERY), will report its first fiscal quarter 2023 results on Thursday, February 2, 2023, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange. At 10 a.m. Eastern Time on that day, Berry will hold its quarterly conference call on the Company’s results and performance.

This call will be webcast live at the Company’s website at https://ir.berryglobal.com/financials. A new, simplified event registration and access provides two ways to access the call.

A sum of 697009 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 945.00K shares. Berry Global Group Inc. shares reached a high of $61.75 and dropped to a low of $61.19 until finishing in the latest session at $61.55.

The one-year BERY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.22. The average equity rating for BERY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BERY shares is $68.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BERY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Berry Global Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Berry Global Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Berry Global Group Inc. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for BERY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for BERY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BERY Stock Performance Analysis:

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.08. With this latest performance, BERY shares dropped by -0.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BERY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.31 for Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.44, while it was recorded at 61.63 for the last single week of trading, and 55.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Berry Global Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.73 and a Gross Margin at +14.59. Berry Global Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

Berry Global Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

BERY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BERY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Berry Global Group Inc. go to 6.45%.

Berry Global Group Inc. [BERY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,156 million, or 97.40% of BERY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BERY stocks are: EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with ownership of 13,905,037, which is approximately -13.52% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,517,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $708.92 million in BERY stocks shares; and TURTLE CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $401.25 million in BERY stock with ownership of nearly -0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Berry Global Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Berry Global Group Inc. [NYSE:BERY] by around 7,553,852 shares. Additionally, 165 investors decreased positions by around 13,795,115 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 94,915,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,264,700 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BERY stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,445,849 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 4,394,866 shares during the same period.