Market Analysts see Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gaining to $3.90. Time to buy?

Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: TLRY] slipped around -0.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.17 at the close of the session, down -3.65%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Solei Cannabis Brand Introduces New Approach to Wellness with New Product Lineup and Brand Refresh.

Celebrating the Launch of Two New Signature Collections: Solei ‘Slims’ and CBN Softgels Now Available Across Canada.

Tilray Brands Inc. stock is now 17.84% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TLRY Stock saw the intraday high of $3.29 and lowest of $3.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.08, which means current price is +20.08% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 21.55M shares, TLRY reached a trading volume of 21741600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TLRY shares is $4.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TLRY stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Tilray Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Tilray Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on TLRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tilray Brands Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for TLRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68.

How has TLRY stock performed recently?

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.46. With this latest performance, TLRY shares dropped by -10.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TLRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.29 for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 3.90 for the last 200 days.

Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY] shares currently have an operating margin of -36.48 and a Gross Margin at +0.26. Tilray Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.88.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.31.

Tilray Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Insider trade positions for Tilray Brands Inc. [TLRY]

There are presently around $225 million, or 12.50% of TLRY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TLRY stocks are: SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with ownership of 8,584,556, which is approximately 20.642% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, holding 7,862,260 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.92 million in TLRY stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $12.25 million in TLRY stock with ownership of nearly -53.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tilray Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Tilray Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:TLRY] by around 16,585,802 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 10,892,953 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 43,418,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,897,098 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TLRY stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,247,918 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,877,152 shares during the same period.