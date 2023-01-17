Market Analysts see Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gaining to $11.50. Time to buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE: NCLH] gained 1.82% or 0.28 points to close at $15.63 with a heavy trading volume of 16579008 shares. The company report on January 11, 2023 that OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES 20TH ANNIVERSARY SALE.

Line Celebrates with Special Gift of FREE Shipboard Credit on over 100 Voyages Limited-Time Sale Opens for Bookings January 16, 2023.

Oceania Cruises, the world’s leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is celebrating two esteemed decades delivering guests The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Curated Travel Experiences and Small Ship Luxury with a limited-time 20th Anniversary Sale. To mark this momentous milestone, the cruise line will be featuring a special gift of up to $800 Shipboard Credit per stateroom or suite on 110 captivating voyages across seven ships sailing to the Caribbean, Mediterranean, South Pacific, Alaska, Asia and more. The destination-intensive itineraries are available to view here, with the 20th Anniversary Sale open for bookings from January 16, 2023, through February 28, 2023, at OceaniaCruises.com.

It opened the trading session at $15.14, the shares rose to $15.69 and dropped to $15.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NCLH points out that the company has recorded 32.46% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -51.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 16.14M shares, NCLH reached to a volume of 16579008 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NCLH shares is $18.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NCLH stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $24 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on December 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $30, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on NCLH stock. On November 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NCLH shares from 20 to 14.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for NCLH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

Trading performance analysis for NCLH stock

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.86. With this latest performance, NCLH shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NCLH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.40 for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.99 for the last 200 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH] shares currently have an operating margin of -386.77 and a Gross Margin at -249.20. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -695.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.28.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NCLH]

There are presently around $3,807 million, or 58.80% of NCLH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NCLH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,714,581, which is approximately 1.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 24,084,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $376.44 million in NCLH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $365.01 million in NCLH stock with ownership of nearly 0.246% of the company’s market capitalization.

256 institutional holders increased their position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. [NYSE:NCLH] by around 25,248,152 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 24,906,643 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 193,407,496 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,562,291 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NCLH stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,995,206 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 4,307,390 shares during the same period.