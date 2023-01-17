Market Analysts see Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] gaining to $18. Time to buy?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE: HPE] jumped around 0.13 points on Friday, while shares priced at $16.45 at the close of the session, up 0.80%. The company report on January 16, 2023 that As Retail Doubles Down on Technology in 2023, Stretched IT Teams Will Demand More from Their Network.

New predictions from Aruba and global trends agency Foresight Factory outline five ways retailers will turn to technology to meet and exceed evolving customer expectations.

New predictions from Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, revealed at NRF 2023, detail how retailers will leverage technology to get ahead of evolving customer demands and operational challenges over the next 12-18 months.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock is now 3.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HPE Stock saw the intraday high of $16.465 and lowest of $16.12 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.76, which means current price is +3.92% above from all time high which was touched on 01/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 14.52M shares, HPE reached a trading volume of 12392070 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPE shares is $17.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2023, representing the official price target for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on HPE stock. On June 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for HPE shares from 18 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPE in the course of the last twelve months was 24.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has HPE stock performed recently?

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.86. With this latest performance, HPE shares gained by 1.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.28 for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.79, while it was recorded at 16.74 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.54 and a Gross Margin at +31.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.09.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.51.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company go to 5.57%.

Insider trade positions for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [HPE]

There are presently around $17,336 million, or 85.40% of HPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 156,089,322, which is approximately 0.11% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 129,262,655 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in HPE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.19 billion in HPE stock with ownership of nearly 2.37% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company [NYSE:HPE] by around 72,030,860 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 82,369,863 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 899,483,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,053,883,903 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPE stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,854,756 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 6,435,411 shares during the same period.