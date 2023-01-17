Market Analysts see Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE: APRN] surged by $0.09 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $1.33 during the day while it closed the day at $1.01. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Blue Apron Announces Receipt of Continued Listing Standard Notice from NYSE.

Blue Apron (NYSE: APRN) received written notice on December 21, 2022, from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) that the company is not in compliance with the NYSE continued listing standards, which require it to maintain: (i) a minimum average closing price of at least $1.00 per share over a consecutive 30-day trading period; and (ii) an average global market capitalization of at least $50.0 million over a consecutive 30-day trading period and, at the same time, a total stockholders’ equity equal to or greater than $50.0 million.

The company plans to notify the NYSE by January 6, 2023 of its receipt of the notice and that it intends to submit a plan to cure both the global market capitalization listing standard deficiency and the minimum share price listing standard deficiency.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 38.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APRN stock has declined by -57.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -74.10% and gained 21.69% year-on date.

The market cap for APRN stock reached $36.20 million, with 34.85 million shares outstanding and 12.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, APRN reached a trading volume of 52654769 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRN stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on APRN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for APRN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

APRN stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.05. With this latest performance, APRN shares gained by 57.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.00 for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0278, while it was recorded at 0.8497 for the last single week of trading, and 3.1172 for the last 200 days.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.12 and a Gross Margin at +31.13. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.79.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -122.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.54.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [APRN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.80% of APRN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRN stocks are: WOLF HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 950,950, which is approximately -57.875% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 559,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in APRN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.54 million in APRN stock with ownership of nearly 64.786% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Apron Holdings Inc. [NYSE:APRN] by around 1,465,235 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 5,371,230 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 1,441,685 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,394,780 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRN stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,032,266 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,529,642 shares during the same period.