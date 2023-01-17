Market Analysts see Arrival [ARVL] gaining to $17. Time to buy?

Arrival [NASDAQ: ARVL] price surged by 17.52 percent to reach at $0.09. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Arrival Announces Mr. F. Peter Cuneo Appointed as Interim CEO; Mr. Denis Sverdlov Appointed as Chairman of the Board; Departure of Mr. Avinash Rugoobur as President and Chief of Strategy; Mr. Rexford Tibbens Appointed as Chairman of the Strategic Planning and Operations Committee.

Mr. Cuneo stated, “I intend to bring the full depth of my experience to this operational role, ensuring that the Company executes on its next set of strategic goals. I look forward to working closely with Denis, the rest of the Board and our employees for the benefit of all Arrival’s stakeholders.”.

A sum of 145679469 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.08M shares. Arrival shares reached a high of $0.94 and dropped to a low of $0.60 until finishing in the latest session at $0.63.

The average equity rating for ARVL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Arrival [ARVL]:

Berenberg have made an estimate for Arrival shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on June 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Arrival stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arrival is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.02.

ARVL Stock Performance Analysis:

Arrival [ARVL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 217.30. With this latest performance, ARVL shares gained by 157.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARVL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.54 for Arrival [ARVL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3274, while it was recorded at 0.3810 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2784 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arrival Fundamentals:

Arrival’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

Arrival [ARVL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $38 million, or 9.70% of ARVL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARVL stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 26,453,207, which is approximately -12.981% of the company’s market cap and around 63.95% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,346,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 million in ARVL stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $2.16 million in ARVL stock with ownership of nearly -4.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arrival stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in Arrival [NASDAQ:ARVL] by around 7,340,808 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 27,448,321 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 24,451,983 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,241,112 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARVL stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,884,322 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 17,964,730 shares during the same period.