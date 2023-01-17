Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] Is Currently -2.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE: LUMN] loss -2.32% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Lumen Technologies sets fourth quarter 2022 earnings call date.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN), will release its fourth quarter 2022 results on February 7, 2023. The company will broadcast a live conference call on its Investor Relations website at http://ir.lumen.com at 5 p.m. ET.

Additional information regarding the fourth quarter 2022 results, including the company’s earnings release, investor presentation, and related materials will be available on Lumen’s Investor Relations website. If you are unable to join the call via the web, the call can be accessed live at +1 877-283-5145 (U.S. Domestic) or +1 312-281-1201 (International).

Lumen Technologies Inc. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.25 billion with the latest information. LUMN stock price has been found in the range of $5.79 to $5.97.

If compared to the average trading volume of 23.23M shares, LUMN reached a trading volume of 18390001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LUMN shares is $6.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LUMN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Lumen Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Lumen Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on LUMN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lumen Technologies Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for LUMN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for LUMN in the course of the last twelve months was 4.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for LUMN stock

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.66. With this latest performance, LUMN shares gained by 3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LUMN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.67, while it was recorded at 5.75 for the last single week of trading, and 9.04 for the last 200 days.

Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Lumen Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lumen Technologies Inc. [LUMN]

There are presently around $4,851 million, or 80.90% of LUMN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LUMN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,383,245, which is approximately -0.251% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 97,039,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $572.53 million in LUMN stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $420.54 million in LUMN stock with ownership of nearly -1.901% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lumen Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Lumen Technologies Inc. [NYSE:LUMN] by around 45,912,390 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 45,687,002 shares, while 138 investors held positions by with 730,528,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 822,128,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LUMN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,279,536 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 8,722,534 shares during the same period.