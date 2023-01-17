Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain 41.24% so far this year. What now?

Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE: LU] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $2.86 during the day while it closed the day at $2.74. The company report on December 30, 2022 that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. Announces Management and Board Changes.

“On behalf of the Board and the company, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to Sunny and Kris for their dedication and valuable contributions to Lexin since they joined us, and we wish them all the best in their future endeavors,” said Mr. Jay Wenjie Xiao, Lexin’s chairman and chief executive officer. “Meanwhile, we look forward to having James as the CFO and a director, as we will benefit from his extensive experience in management positions, expertise in the industry, and invaluable insights in consumer finance in general. We are very happy to have James joining us and confident that the company will be able to drive continued sustainable development under the leadership of James,” Mr. Xiao continued.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock has also gained 26.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LU stock has inclined by 36.32% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -44.20% and gained 41.24% year-on date.

The market cap for LU stock reached $6.13 billion, with 2.29 billion shares outstanding and 2.28 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.83M shares, LU reached a trading volume of 23210278 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LU shares is $3.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LU stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Lufax Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Lufax Holding Ltd stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $1.70 to $1.40, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on LU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lufax Holding Ltd is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for LU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04.

LU stock trade performance evaluation

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.85. With this latest performance, LU shares gained by 20.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.06 for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.98, while it was recorded at 2.60 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.57 and a Gross Margin at +77.64. Lufax Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.52.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.51.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lufax Holding Ltd [LU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lufax Holding Ltd go to 0.10%.

Lufax Holding Ltd [LU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $956 million, or 16.60% of LU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 37,492,958, which is approximately -9.285% of the company’s market cap and around 0.57% of the total institutional ownership; KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, holding 28,803,196 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.92 million in LU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $73.19 million in LU stock with ownership of nearly 1.093% of the company’s market capitalization.

75 institutional holders increased their position in Lufax Holding Ltd [NYSE:LU] by around 38,374,390 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 46,412,169 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 264,229,422 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 349,015,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LU stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,056,569 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 5,792,195 shares during the same period.