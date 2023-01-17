KeyCorp [KEY] moved down -0.87: Why It’s Important

KeyCorp [NYSE: KEY] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $18.18. The company report on January 13, 2023 that KeyBank Recognizes Martin Luther King Jr. Day With Donation to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

KeyBank is proud to celebrate the achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr who influenced and shaped our nation and society. Recognitions such as MLK Day help Key underscore its promise in Key’s promise to recognize, understand and celebrate the wide variety of cultural differences, personal attributes and backgrounds within the community.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the KeyBank Foundation has pledged $25,000 to The King Center for Nonviolent Social Change.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 11325201 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KeyCorp stands at 1.92% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.01%.

The market cap for KEY stock reached $17.11 billion, with 932.97 million shares outstanding and 929.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.97M shares, KEY reached a trading volume of 11325201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KeyCorp [KEY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEY shares is $20.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for KeyCorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $21 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2023, representing the official price target for KeyCorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Buy rating on KEY stock. On December 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KEY shares from 18.50 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KeyCorp is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEY in the course of the last twelve months was 8.35.

How has KEY stock performed recently?

KeyCorp [KEY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.03. With this latest performance, KEY shares gained by 5.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.97 for KeyCorp [KEY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.99, while it was recorded at 18.24 for the last single week of trading, and 18.30 for the last 200 days.

KeyCorp [KEY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KeyCorp [KEY] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.43. KeyCorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.46.

Earnings analysis for KeyCorp [KEY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KeyCorp go to 0.72%.

Insider trade positions for KeyCorp [KEY]

There are presently around $14,082 million, or 85.70% of KEY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 108,811,610, which is approximately 0.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 84,008,314 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.53 billion in KEY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $930.84 million in KEY stock with ownership of nearly 4.916% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KeyCorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in KeyCorp [NYSE:KEY] by around 49,003,144 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 53,672,063 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 671,928,087 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 774,603,294 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,527,127 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 6,376,892 shares during the same period.