JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] Is Currently 2.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE: JPM] closed the trading session at $143.01 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $134.80, while the highest price level was $143.49. The company report on January 13, 2023 that JPMorgan Chase Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) (“JPMorgan Chase” or the “Firm”) has declared dividends on the Firm’s Series DD, EE, GG, JJ, KK, LL, & MM preferred stock. Information can be found on the Firm’s Investor Relations website at https://www.jpmorganchase.com/ir/news.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America (“U.S.”), with operations worldwide. JPMorgan Chase had $3.7 trillion in assets and $292 billion in stockholders’ equity as of December 31, 2022. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world’s most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 6.64 percent and weekly performance of 3.68 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.61 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.56M shares, JPM reached to a volume of 20167900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JPM shares is $151.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JPM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 08, 2022, representing the official price target for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $126 to $153, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on JPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for JPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 533.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for JPM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.39.

JPM stock trade performance evaluation

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, JPM shares gained by 6.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.08 for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 133.72, while it was recorded at 139.62 for the last single week of trading, and 122.64 for the last 200 days.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.11.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JPMorgan Chase & Co. go to -0.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. [JPM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $287,333 million, or 70.80% of JPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JPM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 272,539,783, which is approximately 1.082% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 197,863,082 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.3 billion in JPM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $18.44 billion in JPM stock with ownership of nearly -0.933% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JPMorgan Chase & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,770 institutional holders increased their position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. [NYSE:JPM] by around 80,833,493 shares. Additionally, 1,397 investors decreased positions by around 79,915,680 shares, while 342 investors held positions by with 1,848,432,666 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,009,181,839 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JPM stock had 137 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,894,978 shares, while 120 institutional investors sold positions of 3,499,944 shares during the same period.