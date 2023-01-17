Jefferies slashes price target on IronNet Inc. [IRNT] – find out why.

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] closed the trading session at $0.42 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.29, while the highest price level was $0.495. The company report on January 4, 2023 that IronNet Enhances its Network Detection and Response Solution to Provide Broader Visibility of Cyber Threats.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

Receives Bridge Loan Financing from C5 Capital.

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE: IRNT), an innovative leader Transforming Cybersecurity Through Collective DefenseSM, announced today enhanced capabilities of its network detection and response (NDR) solution, IronDefense. Recognized with the highest possible rating for Enterprise Advanced Security NDR Detection by SE Labs, IronDefense enables advanced and early visibility of unknown cyber threats that have slipped past endpoint and firewall detection and entered the network, whether on-premises or in the cloud.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 82.48 percent and weekly performance of 72.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -82.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 49.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, IRNT reached to a volume of 14174891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11.

IRNT stock trade performance evaluation

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 72.64. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 49.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.38 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4030, while it was recorded at 0.3159 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7341 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IronNet Inc. [IRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -834.15 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. IronNet Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -880.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -265.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -190.08.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8 million, or 29.40% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: KPCB DGF II ASSOCIATES, LLC with ownership of 6,002,001, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,303,637 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 million in IRNT stocks shares; and TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD, currently with $1.19 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 1,350,361 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,064,581 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 16,752,851 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,167,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 537,894 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,420 shares during the same period.