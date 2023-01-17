Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain 9.32% so far this year. What now?

Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ: JAGX] traded at a low on 01/13/23, posting a -5.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.09. The company report on January 11, 2023 that REMINDER: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast Thursday, January 12th at 10:30 AM EST to Highlight Unmet Medical Need of Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea and Jaguar’s Mental Health Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI) to Discover Novel Therapies Derived from Psychoactive Plants.

5 Undervalued Stocks For 2023



Approximately 544 miles north of Las Vegas lies what's been dubbed "the biggest lithium deposit in the US." One tiny company stands to be the biggest beneficiary because lithium "faces a long-term supply shortage," according to Barron's. This company, however, is sitting on a goldmine opportunity as it plans to produce 30,000 tonnes per annum over the next 3.5 years from this single deposit. Supplying the electric vehicle boom and potentially driving its stock price off the charts. But this is just one of the opportunities we have researched in our free report. The other four companies have just as much potential.



Click here to download your Free Copy… Sponsored

The webcast will include:.

Commentary from leading breast cancer medical oncologist and hematologist Lee Schwartzberg, MD, FACP on the unmet need for a focused and biological approach to the management of cancer therapy-related diarrhea.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 17617483 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jaguar Health Inc. stands at 15.38% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.03%.

The market cap for JAGX stock reached $14.50 million, with 145.24 million shares outstanding and 115.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.45M shares, JAGX reached a trading volume of 17617483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JAGX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JAGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Jaguar Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2017, representing the official price target for Jaguar Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jaguar Health Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for JAGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

How has JAGX stock performed recently?

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, JAGX shares dropped by -20.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JAGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.81 for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1140, while it was recorded at 0.1002 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2639 for the last 200 days.

Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -939.05 and a Gross Margin at +46.18. Jaguar Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1213.26.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -365.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.45.

Jaguar Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JAGX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jaguar Health Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Jaguar Health Inc. [JAGX]

There are presently around $1 million, or 3.90% of JAGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JAGX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,578,735, which is approximately -28.637% of the company’s market cap and around 19.46% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 857,322 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81000.0 in JAGX stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $69000.0 in JAGX stock with ownership of nearly -38.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jaguar Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Jaguar Health Inc. [NASDAQ:JAGX] by around 837,409 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 1,154,307 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 3,606,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,598,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JAGX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 398,369 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 54,992 shares during the same period.