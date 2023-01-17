Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] Stock trading around $0.14 per share: What’s Next?

Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ: HLBZ] plunged by -$0.03 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.155 during the day while it closed the day at $0.14. The company report on January 13, 2023 that Helbiz Announces Launch of E-Bike Fleet in Miami Dade.

Helbiz advances towards profitability through fleet expansion strategy in high-profit margin areas.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) announced today the launch of a new fleet of e-bikes in Miami-Dade County, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance vehicle availability and profitability in high-profit margin areas. This new fleet of e-bikes, which will complement the existing fleet of over 250 e-scooters, will provide residents and visitors with additional sustainable and accessible transportation options for their everyday intra-urban travels.

Helbiz Inc. stock has also gained 12.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HLBZ stock has declined by -46.42% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -76.97% and gained 10.57% year-on date.

The market cap for HLBZ stock reached $22.05 million, with 129.61 million shares outstanding and 81.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 18.34M shares, HLBZ reached a trading volume of 26314594 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Helbiz Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLBZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.47. With this latest performance, HLBZ shares dropped by -17.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLBZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.63 for Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1817, while it was recorded at 0.1428 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7827 for the last 200 days.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -457.74 and a Gross Margin at -164.77. Helbiz Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -560.78.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -305.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -128.48.

Helbiz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Helbiz Inc. [HLBZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of HLBZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLBZ stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 1,918,282, which is approximately 104.073% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 492,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71000.0 in HLBZ stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $33000.0 in HLBZ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Helbiz Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Helbiz Inc. [NASDAQ:HLBZ] by around 2,029,883 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 281,915 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 946,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,258,253 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLBZ stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 541,387 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 276,805 shares during the same period.