Guggenheim lifts Tesla Inc. [TSLA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ: TSLA] slipped around -1.16 points on Friday, while shares priced at $122.40 at the close of the session, down -0.94%. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Tesla Vehicle Production & Deliveries and Date for Financial Results & Webcast for Fourth Quarter 2022.

In the fourth quarter, we produced over 439,000 vehicles and delivered over 405,000 vehicles. In 2022, vehicle deliveries grew 40% YoY to 1.31 million while production grew 47% YoY to 1.37 million.

We continued to transition towards a more even regional mix of vehicle builds which again led to a further increase in cars in transit at the end of the quarter.

Tesla Inc. stock is now -0.63% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TSLA Stock saw the intraday high of $122.63 and lowest of $115.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 384.29, which means current price is +20.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/11/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 117.57M shares, TSLA reached a trading volume of 180121495 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSLA shares is $208.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Tesla Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $275 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Tesla Inc. stock. On January 03, 2023, analysts decreased their price target for TSLA shares from 348 to 299.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tesla Inc. is set at 9.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSLA in the course of the last twelve months was 24.35 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.26. With this latest performance, TSLA shares dropped by -23.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.88 for Tesla Inc. [TSLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.07, while it was recorded at 121.56 for the last single week of trading, and 242.51 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tesla Inc. [TSLA] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.07 and a Gross Margin at +25.28. Tesla Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.67.

Tesla Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tesla Inc. go to 34.82%.

There are presently around $167,352 million, or 44.80% of TSLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 213,024,517, which is approximately 4.057% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 171,860,959 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.04 billion in TSLA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.2 billion in TSLA stock with ownership of nearly 4.492% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tesla Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,471 institutional holders increased their position in Tesla Inc. [NASDAQ:TSLA] by around 87,992,386 shares. Additionally, 990 investors decreased positions by around 63,117,598 shares, while 358 investors held positions by with 1,216,148,621 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,367,258,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSLA stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,439,122 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 3,136,953 shares during the same period.