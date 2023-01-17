Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ: GROM] gained 21.21% on the last trading session, reaching $1.60 price per share at the time. The company report on January 10, 2023 that Grom Social Enterprises Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. represents 2.18 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.90 million with the latest information. GROM stock price has been found in the range of $1.50 to $1.96.

If compared to the average trading volume of 702.05K shares, GROM reached a trading volume of 11148919 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GROM shares is $45.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GROM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GROM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for GROM stock

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.56. With this latest performance, GROM shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.84 for Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.7356, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 12.4864 for the last 200 days.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.27. Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -63.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.84.

Grom Social Enterprises Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [GROM]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.40% of GROM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROM stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 13,907, which is approximately 3.536% of the company’s market cap and around 10.40% of the total institutional ownership; WEAVER CONSULTING GROUP, holding 10,751 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17000.0 in GROM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9000.0 in GROM stock with ownership of nearly -33.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Grom Social Enterprises Inc. [NASDAQ:GROM] by around 14,783 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 50,673 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,058 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,830 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 44,905 shares during the same period.