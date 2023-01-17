Goldman slashes price target on Gentex Corporation [GNTX] – find out why.

Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ: GNTX] closed the trading session at $28.78 on 01/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.93, while the highest price level was $28.83. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Gentex to Demonstrate Emerging Automotive and Aerospace Technologies at CES 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.54 percent and weekly performance of 0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.92 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, GNTX reached to a volume of 698480 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gentex Corporation [GNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GNTX shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Gentex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Exane BNP Paribas raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Gentex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Seaport Global Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on GNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gentex Corporation is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNTX in the course of the last twelve months was 28.26 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

GNTX stock trade performance evaluation

Gentex Corporation [GNTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, GNTX shares gained by 4.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.15 for Gentex Corporation [GNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.80, while it was recorded at 28.39 for the last single week of trading, and 27.78 for the last 200 days.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gentex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gentex Corporation [GNTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gentex Corporation go to 15.80%.

Gentex Corporation [GNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,698 million, or 88.80% of GNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,483,145, which is approximately 0.402% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,833,904 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $599.6 million in GNTX stocks shares; and ARIEL INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $265.55 million in GNTX stock with ownership of nearly 0.493% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gentex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 187 institutional holders increased their position in Gentex Corporation [NASDAQ:GNTX] by around 8,632,486 shares. Additionally, 243 investors decreased positions by around 12,155,849 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 177,208,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,997,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNTX stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,183,400 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,097,850 shares during the same period.